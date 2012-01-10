LONDON Jan 10 Airbus is outsourcing to
Korean Aerospace Industries some work from its
wing-assembly plant in Broughton, north Wales, drawing fire from
unions who said the move gave an unnecessary competitive
advantage to foreign rivals.
Airbus, the aircraft-making arm of Europe's EADS,
said on Tuesday KAI had been awarded work producing wing panels
for the single-aisle A320.
Final assembly will remain at Broughton, which is
responsible for assembling the wings for all Airbus civil
aircraft, and the company said the 200 staff impacted by the
decision would be redeployed within the plant.
The Welsh site also makes wings for the A380 superjumbo,
some of which have been found to be suffering from cracks.
Airbus said last week engineers had found minor cracks in
the wings of a "limited number" of A380s but that their safe
operation was not affected and that an inspection and repair
procedure had been developed.
Qantas, one of the airlines affected, described the
cracking as "miniscule".
Britain's Unite trade union criticised Airbus's decision to
move work overseas.
"We have many UK companies that are ready, willing and able
to carry out work for Airbus but who have missed out," Unite
official Ian Waddell said in a statement. "The UK is a world
leader in wing production, but this contract weakens that
position and gives our global competitors an unnecessary edge."