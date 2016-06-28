TOULOUSE, France, June 28 The top Airbus
executive in charge of managing suppliers said on
Tuesday that France's Zodiac Aerospace has not yet
recovered from a series of delays in supplies of cabin
equipment, but said Airbus was in a good position to meet a
target for A350 jet deliveries.
Deliveries of the new wide-body jet have been held up be
delays or quality problems in the supply of cabin equipment,
including seats and lavatories from Zodiac Aerospace.
"For the cabin, we are back to a very few suppliers who are
critical and Zodiac is probably the most critical one. Zodiac
has not recovered yet," Airbus Group Chief Procurement Officer
Klaus Richter told Reuters.
Asked whether he was most concerned about delays or quality
problems, he said, "I would say it is mainly delays, but it is
actually both."
Zodiac has said it is making progress in its Seats division
after production delays, but that its Cabin branch still faces
problems in making lavatories for the A350.
Zodiac was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher,; Editing by Mathieu Rosemain)