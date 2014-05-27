BRIEF-Pitney Bowes announces new partnership with Scalable Systems
* Pitney Bowes Inc - announced a new partnership with Scalable Systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM May 27 Airbus Group NV : Comments at AGM * CEO says hopes to sell many more A380s to China * CEO confirms targets profitability improvement each year beyond 2015, gives
no specific number * CEO says will not put Premium Aerotech on the market * CEO says not planning any major M&A activity of 1 billion euros or more
* Pitney Bowes Inc - announced a new partnership with Scalable Systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces expansion of its extensive line of tissue matrices in international markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: