BRUSSELS Feb 26 EU regulators said on Friday
they had started an investigation into Airbus Safran Launchers'
(ASL) purchase of Arianespace, the operator of Europe's Ariane
rockets.
In a statement, the European Commission said it was
concerned the proposed deal could lead to less innovation and
higher prices in the satellite and launch service markets.
"A competitive space industry has a crucial role in
strengthening the EU's industrial base and boosting our global
competitiveness," Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager
said.
Plane manufacturer Airbus Group and French aero
engine and equipment maker Safran agreed in 2014 to
combine their space launcher activities to fend off what they
described as a growing threat to Europe's Ariane programme from
U.S. low-cost rival SpaceX.
Airbus Group suggested the EU investigation was too narrow
to address this.
"We take note of the decision. However, the competition is
not within the EU; the competition is a global one," an Airbus
Group spokesman said.
Safran had no immediate comment.
The chief executives of Airbus Group and Safran both
expressed frustration this week at the slow pace of talks to
complete the next phase of the venture, blaming regulatory and
other issues.
The next phase includes Airbus Safran Launchers' purchase of
French space agency CNES's stake in France-based Arianespace, as
well as other interests.
France has highlighted the importance of Ariane jobs.
European approval is one of a number of regulatory hurdles
that must be ironed out before phase two of the tie-up can go
ahead.
Europe aims to replace its Ariane 5 rocket launcher with an
Ariane 6 by 2021, but manufacturers are under pressure to finish
their tie-up in coming months in order to submit bids.
