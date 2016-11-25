PARIS Nov 25 Airbus tentatively aims
to deliver as many as 80 A350 jetliners in 2017, two people
familiar with the plans said on Friday.
The target marks a new stage in ambitious plans to raise
output of the company's newest long-haul jet to 10 a month in
2018, but depends mainly on how successful suppliers will be in
curbing delays in cabin equipment.
An Airbus spokesman declined to comment on the provisional
thinking on deliveries for 2017, which would equate to
production of just under 7 aircraft a month.
Airbus is expected to give details of its 2017 delivery
plans in February.
Speaking at an event to mark the first flight of the large
A350-1000 variant on Thursday, Airbus planemaking chief Fabrice
Bregier said he was more optimistic than before about reaching a
target of at least 50 A350 deliveries in 2016.
Airbus delivered the 35th airplane of the year on Thursday.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)