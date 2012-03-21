* Quebec says will do all it can to keep plant open
* Quebec studying options for legal action
March 21 Quebec's provincial government said on
Wednesday it was considering legal action against both Air
Canada and the federal government to ensure the
Montreal Aveos maintenance plant that services the airline's
planes stays open.
"We will do all, all, all we can to keep the operations
open, to see how we can help the workers and the company, and we
will examine all the options available, including the
possibility of taking legal action against the federal
government. We're not closing that door," Liberal Premier Jean
Charest told the National Assembly.
Canadian law requires Air Canada to maintain operations and
aircraft-overhaul centers in Montreal as well as in Winnipeg,
Manitoba, and Mississauga, Ontario.
The requirement to maintain the centers were written into
law ahead of the privatization in 1988 of what had been a
state-owned company.
Aveos Fleet Performance Inc, once the airline's maintenance
division, has halted operations and laid off all of its workers,
most of whom were employed at three big maintenance centers in
Montreal, Winnipeg and Vancouver.
Sam Hamad, Quebec's economic development minister, told the
legislature he had met with representatives of both Aveos and
Air Canada on Tuesday and asked what the government could do to
keep the plant open.
"We will not stop there. Together with the minister of
justice, the attorney-general and the legal team, we are looking
at all the options that exist for legal recourse against Air
Canada to put pressure on Air Canada as quickly as possible," he
told legislators.
Hamad also said he had had talks with the government in the
province of Manitoba, where Winnipeg is located.