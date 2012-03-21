OTTAWA, March 21 The Quebec provincial government said on Wednesday it was considering legal action against Air Canada to ensure the Montreal Aveos maintenance plant that services the airline's planes stays open.

"Yesterday we met Aveos, yesterday we met Air Canada. Our questions were clear: what can we do to help you keep the company open?" Sam Hamad, Quebec's economic development minister, told the Quebec legislature. "We will not stop there. Together with the minister of justice, the attorney-general and the legal team, we are looking at all the options that exist for legal recourse against Air Canada to put pressure on Air Canada as quickly as possible."

Canadian law requires Air Canada to maintain operations and overhaul centers in Montreal as well as Winnipeg, Manitoba, and Mississauga, Ontario. Aveos Fleet Performance Inc, once the airline's maintenance division, has halted operations and laid off workers in its airframe unit.