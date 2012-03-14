TORONTO, March 14 Canada's House of
Commons passed a bill overnight to prevent a work stoppage at
No. 1 airline Air Canada, sending two separate disputes
to binding arbitration, Labor Minister Lisa Raitt said in a
statement on Wednesday.
The bill will prevent both a threatened strike by the
airline's machinists, and a possible lock out by the airline of
its pilots. It must still be passed by the Senate before being
signed into law.
"With no prospect of resolution in sight, our government
acted to ensure air services are not halted which would in turn
harm businesses and travelers alike," Raitt said.