* Union represents 74 Toronto-based flight dispatchers
* Third deal in three days for Canada's biggest airline
* Air Canada pilots have called strike vote
TORONTO, Feb 12 Air Canada said
on Sunday it had reached a tentative agreement with the union
representing its Toronto flight dispatchers, the second deal for
Canada's largest airline in two days.
Air Canada reached deals with mechanics, baggage handlers
and purchasing agents on Friday and with crew schedulers on
Saturday. It still faces the possibility of a pilots' strike
this week, although the Canadian government could also pass
legislation forcing a quick return to work.
Air Canada said the latest deal with the Canadian Airline
Dispatchers Association will now go to the airline's 74 flight
dispatchers at its Toronto control center for ratification. It
gave no details of the terms of the new agreement.
Air Canada, which competes on many routes with smaller,
non-union carrier WestJet Airlines, wants to set up a
low-cost carrier to improve its financial chances.
It reached a tentative agreement with Air Canada's Pilots
Association in March, but the pilots rejected it, worried about
two-tier pensions and the impact of the discount airline on
their own terms and conditions.
The pilots' union called a strike vote after talks with a
government-appointed conciliator and management failed. Once a
cooling-off period ends Feb. 14, the pilots can strike after
giving the airline 72 hours' notice. Air Canada can also lock
out workers with the same notice.