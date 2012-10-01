* Fleet of small planes transferred in 2013
* Air Canada to add two new Boeing 777-300ER to its fleet
TORONTO Oct 1 Air Canada, the
country's largest airline, said on Monday it would transfer its
fleet of 15 73-seat Embraer 175 aircraft to privately-held Sky
Regional Airlines Inc next year, part of its cost-cutting push.
Sky Regional, which currently operates five Q400 turboprop
planes for Air Canada flying between Billy Bishop Toronto City
Airport and Montreal Trudeau Airport, is expected to get the
planes between February and June 2013.
The Embraer planes will continue to fly short-haul regional
routes, mainly from Toronto and Montreal to the northeast United
States, Air Canada said. The company did not disclose any
financial terms.
Under a July labor deal with its pilots union, Air Canada is
allowed to contract out regional flights to partners other than
Chorus Aviation.
"We believe that Sky Regional has a lower cost structure
than Chorus and will be well positioned to bid on any future
opportunities with Air Canada," National Bank Financial analyst
Cameron Doerksen said in a research note.
Montreal-based Air Canada also said on Monday that it would
add two new Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft to its wide-body fleet in
2013 to expand its international capacity. Currently, it
operates 56 wide-body and 149 narrow-body planes.
"The arrival of these new Boeing 777s, along with the 787
Dreamliners in 2014, will allow us to introduce new routes at
the mainline carrier and release aircraft from out existing
fleet to our new low-cost leisure carrier," Chief Executive
Calin Rovinescu said in a statement.
The airline said last month it would start a discount
airline in 2013 to fly to holiday destinations in North America,
the Caribbean and Europe, slowly expanding to a 50-aircraft
operation. Air Canada is expected to soon announce branding for
the new airline.
Air Canada shares were up 4 Canadian cents at C$1.31 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday and Chorus shares were
unchanged at C$3.80.