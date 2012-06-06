* Duncan Dee to take early retirement this fall
TORONTO, June 6 Air Canada said on
Wednesday that its chief operating officer will take early
retirement this fall, as the country's largest airline pu rsues
plans to launch a low-cost carrier.
The Montreal-based carrier did not announce a replacement or
give a reason for the departure of Duncan Dee, who worked at Air
Canada for 15 years. It said he would "remain available to Air
Canada" after he retires.
"His resignation comes as a surprise, but I'm certain that
there's a number of very talented operational folks at Air
Canada who are able to manage the role and I'm sure they'll
appoint somebody in due course," said Chris Murray, an analyst
at PI Financial.
Dee, hired by the company in 1997, was appointed Chief
Operating Officer in 2009, responsible for operations, customer
service, government affairs and corporate security.
Named one of Canada's 'Top 40 under 40' in 2005, Dee worked
for the government of Canada before joining Air Canada. He was a
spokesman and legislative assistant for Liberal Deputy Prime
Minister and Heritage Minister Sheila Copps in the 1990s.
Air Canada said on Monday that it is studying four models
for launching a low-cost carrier, despite strong opposition from
its 3,000 unionized pilots.
The airline said on Wednesday that it flew slightly emptier
planes in May, a month after wildcat strikes by pilots and
machinists disrupted operations.
Disputes between the airline and two unions have been handed
over to government arbitrators, who will impose a binding
agreement before the end of August.
Air Canada said its load factor - or the percentage of
available seats filled with paying customers - dipped to 81.6
percent from 82.2 percent in May 2011. System traffic increased
1.8 percent as capacity rose 2.5 percent.
Murray said the numbers "were a little bit behind what we
were looking for."
The lower load factor contrasts to gains reported on Tuesday
by rival WestJet Airlines, Canada's second-biggest
airline. WestJet also said reservations for the
approaching summer months were strong.
Privately-owned regional airline Porter also said it flew
fuller planes in May, as its load factor rose to 60.5 percent
from 59.4 percent.
Shares of Air Canada closed 1 Canadian cent higher at 91
Canadian cents on the Toronto Stock Exchange.