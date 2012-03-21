* Airline says plan will prevent disruptions
* Confirms Aveos still has three aircraft
March 21 Air Canada will send three
planes scheduled for maintenance this week to a service provider
based in Quebec as part of a contingency plan to maintain its
planes after Aveos Fleet Performance Inc ceased Canadian
operations.
The plan will ensure that all of its planes are maintained,
including three aircraft currently at Aveos facilities, Canada's
No. 1 airline said in a statement.
The airline will send three planes scheduled for maintenance
this week to Premier Aviation, a maintenance facility in
Trois-Rivières, Quebec. Air Canada did not say whether those are
the same planes it has at Aveos.
Aveos, once part of Air Canada's in-house maintenance
division, terminated all of its Canadian employees on Tuesday
and said it had ceased Canadian operations. On Monday it was
granted bankruptcy protection by a Montreal court.
"Given the disappointing news from Aveos today, Air Canada
will implement its contingency plan for maintaining its
aircraft," said the statement late Tuesday. "We are confident
the plan will avoid disruption to our customers."
The majority of the about 2,600 jobs lost were in Quebec,
where Aveos employed more than 1,700 people, according to a
court filing.
Aveos workers demonstrated outside the Air Canada and Aveos
headquarters in Montreal on Tuesday. Some protesters threw eggs,
rocks, wooden planks and Christmas lights at cars headed toward
the airline's facility.