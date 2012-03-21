* Aveos lays off all Canadian employees, most in Montreal
* Air Canada law guarantees work for Montreal, Winnipeg
* Air Canada implements contingency plan to service planes
March 21 Quebec's government said on Wednesday
it was considering taking legal action against both Air Canada
and the federal government to keep operations going at
the Montreal facility that services the airline's planes.
The facility, once part of Air Canada's own maintenance
unit, was operated by Aveos Fleet Performance Inc., a private
company that obtained bankruptcy protection on Monday. It ceased
Canadian operations and laid off most of its 2,600 Canadian
employees on Tuesday. That included 1,700 workers in Montreal.
"We will do all, all, all we can to keep the operations
open, to see how we can help the workers and the company,"
Quebec Premier Jean Charest told the province's legislature.
"We will examine all the options available, including the
possibility of taking legal action against the federal
government."
The federal law that has governed Air Canada's operations
since its 1988 privatization requires it to "maintain
operational and overhaul centers" in Montreal as well as in
Winnipeg, Manitoba, and Mississauga, Ontario.
Aveos has blamed much of its financial difficulty on Air
Canada. It said the airline reduced the work it sent to Aveos,
particularly in the last two months, precipitating a crisis.
Air Canada countered on Tuesday, saying it had given Aveos
financial and other assistance.
The government of the province of Manitoba, where more than
400 jobs were lost, said it was touch with Quebec on Wednesday.
"We are eager to coordinate our response to the situation
with Quebec," said spokeswoman Rachel Morgan. She said it was
too early to say whether Manitoba would take legal action.
Air Canada said late on Tuesday that it would send
planes scheduled for maintenance this week to an alternative
service provider, Premier Aviation, in Trois-Rivières, Quebec,
as part of a contingency plan.
The airline, Canada's biggest, said it will ensure that all
of its planes are properly maintained, including three aircraft
currently at Aveos facilities. "We are confident the plan will
avoid disruption to our customers," it said.
PI Financial analyst Chris Murray said Premier, which does
work for WestJet, was only one of a number of suppliers that
could replace Aveos. He said StandardAero, which has a facility
in Winnipeg, could likely do some of the engine work.
Murray said concerns about the shutdown affecting Air
Canada's business were overdone, and noted that traffic data was
very strong. "Would you care if they changed catering
companies?" he said.
Sam Hamad, Quebec's economic development minister, told the
Quebec legislature he had met with representatives of both Aveos
and Air Canada on Tuesday and asked what the government could do
to keep the plant open.
"We will not stop there. Together with the minister of
justice, the attorney-general and the legal team, we are looking
at all the options that exist for legal recourse against Air
Canada to put pressure on Air Canada as quickly as possible," he
told legislators.
A spokeswoman for Denis Lebel, the federal transport
minister, had no immediate comment. On Monday spokeswoman
Genevieve Sicard expressed sympathy with workers affected by
Aveos's decision, while noting Aveos's "decisions are that of a
private company."
Air Canada, which is trying to cut costs and change the way
it operates, already has labor contract disputes with its pilots
and machinists unions headed to binding arbitration. It faced a
simultaneous strike and lockout earlier this month until the
federal government intervened and ended up passing legislation
to prevent a work stoppage.