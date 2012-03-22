* Says global firms should assess Aveos's businesses
* Aveos has caesed operating in Canada
March 22 Air Canada said on Thursday
that its search to replace maintenance provider Aveos Fleet
Performance Inc will favor companies with operations in Canada.
Canada's biggest airline was left in the lurch on Monday
when privately held Aveos, once part of Air Canada's in-house
maintenance division, obtained bankruptcy protection. Aveos
ceased Canadian operations on Tuesday. Over those two days it
laid off all its 2,600 Canadian employees.
Air Canada said it would find transitional providers through
request for proposal processes. But over the long term, it said
it would prefer companies with some operations in one or more of
Montreal, Winnipeg, Vancouver and Toronto.
It said maintenance companies from around the world should
consider which of Aveos's businesses in Canada might be viable
under new ownership.
"There exists a pool of well-trained, qualified and talented
people available in these cities," the airline said in a
release.
The law that has governed Air Canada's operations since its
1988 privatization requires it to maintain maintenance and
overhaul centers in Montreal, Winnipeg, Manitoba; and
Mississauga, Ontario, a suburb of Toronto.
On Wednesday, the airline argued that it fulfills that
requirement on the basis of its in-house maintenance staff
alone.