* "Challenging" quarter with higher fuel costs, strikes,
Aveos shutdown
* Net loss swells to C$210 mln vs C$C19 mln
* Bookings, hurt by strikes, now improved
* Q1 adjusted loss C$0.64 Vs loss of C$0.45 a yr earlier
By Susan Taylor
TORONTO May 4 Air Canada's loss
ballooned in the first quarter as the country's largest carrier
grappled with wildcat strikes, rising fuel costs and charges
from the shutdown of its aircraft maintenance contractor.
Air Canada's shares, which have dropped about 60 percent
over the past year, edged higher on Friday after the company
posted the results. Air Canada, last profitable four years ago,
had provided estimates for some of the quarterly metrics last
week.
Despite its recent performance, Montreal-based Air Canada
sounded an optimistic note, saying it expected a sharp reduction
in maintenance costs and efficiency gains from upcoming labor
negotiations with its two biggest unions.
Still, with the airline still facing a swelling pension
deficit, fractious labor relations and tougher competition, it
conceded that a return to profit won't happen overnight.
"What you're seeing is the chipping away, through a
transformational process, of many, many, many, many
inefficiencies that are built-in and inherent in a legacy
environment like this," said Chief Executive Calin Rovinescu
during a conference call.
"Achieving it, through what you have seen in the last
quarter, is not done without many, many bumps in the road."
LOSS WIDENS
Air Canada's first-quarter net loss widened to C$210
million, or 76 Canadian cents a share, from C$19 million, or 7
Canadian cents, a year earlier.
Excluding a foreign exchange-related gain, a noncash loss on
investments and other one-time items, the loss widened to 64
Canadian cents from 45 Canadian cents.
The smaller adjusted loss reflects stronger revenue and
lower maintenance costs, said National Bank Financial analyst
Cameron Doerksen.
Operating revenue rose 7.6 percent to C$2.96 billion.
Quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation,
amortization and aircraft rent came in at C$175 million, in line
with last week's projection.
Air Canada's load factor, or the proportion of seats filled
with paying customers, rose to 79.2 percent from 77.9 percent.
RBC Capital Markets analyst Walter Spracklin said strong
gains in premium cabin traffic was encouraging.
"Traffic growth there was 11.8 percent, well ahead of system
wide traffic growth of 4.8 percent. This bodes well in our
opinion as it points to the strength in the high yielding
corporate travel segment," Spracklin said in a note to clients.
Cash reserves rose C$135 million to C$2.25 billion.
BRUISED BRAND
Three wildcat strikes in the quarter hurt Air Canada's
bookings and brand, but booking trends have improved now that
the government has forced the labor disputes with its pilots and
machinists unions into arbitration, the airline said.
The unions are worried that Air Canada's plan to start a
low-cost carrier will hurt their job security and wages, while
the airline has said the start-up is critical to sustained
profitability.
Air Canada hopes the labor negotiations will produce deals
that cut costs, through increased efficiency, and make pension
adjustments that will reduce its C$4.4 billion pension deficit
by an estimated C$1.1 billion.
While Air Canada generated more revenue than Canaccord
Genuity analyst David Tyerman had expected, he said the company
must stop posting losses or it would eventually go bankrupt.
"Ultimately, revenues have to rise faster than the costs.
Pure and simple," he said.
COST CONTROL
To that end, the company said it expected a sharp decline in
long-term aircraft maintenance costs as it seeks a replacement
contractor after Aveos Fleet Performance Inc shut down in March.
The Aveos shutdown allows Air Canada to shift maintenance
costs to future periods and reduce those expenses through
increased competition for the work, analysts say.
Aveos halted operations and laid off some 2,600 workers in
March, prompting the province of Quebec to sue Air Canada,
saying the airline breached a legal obligation to keep the
facility open.
Under a 1988 law in which Air Canada was privatized, the
company is required to keep maintenance and overhaul operations
in several Canadian cities. Air Canada and the federal
government's legal opinion say the airline is complying with the
law.
Air Canada took a C$120 million charge in the first quarter
related to the creditor protection filing of Aveos, but the
closure also reduced its maintenance costs.
The company withdrew its estimate for 2012 maintenance
expenses, which it previously said would increase 10 to 14
percent, due to the Aveos closure.
Shares of Air Canada were up 2 Canadian cents to 94
Canadian cents at mid-session on the Toronto Stock Exchange.