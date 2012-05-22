* Two sides fail to reach deal in 10 days of mediated talks
May 22 Air Canada said on Tuesday its
dispute with the union representing its 8,600 mechanics, baggage
handlers and cargo agents will be handed to a government
arbitrator after the two sides were unable reach a settlement in
10 days of mediated talks.
Both sides will now prepare their final offers for the
arbitrator, Michel Picher, to consider.
Picher has less than 90 days to choose either the offer from
Air Canada, the country's biggest airline, or the one put
forward by the union, the International Association of
Machinists and Aerospace Workers.
Air Canada said in a statement that the mediated talks were
constructive and progress was made in a number of areas.
The two sides have been in on-and-off talks since the
union's collective agreement expired on March 31, 2011.
As the months went by, relations became more strained,
resulting in the union issuing a strike notice in March. But
Canada's labor minister stepped in to prevent a strike, enacting
legislation that sent the dispute to arbitration.
Later in March, some machinists engaged in wildcat strikes
at airports in Toronto and Montreal, which disrupted dozens of
Air Canada flights.
This is the second Air Canada agreement in days to be sent
to final arbitration. On Saturday, the union representing 3,000
Air Canada pilots said that it had failed to reach a contract
agreement with the company after 10 days of mediated talks,
leaving the dispute in the hands of a government arbitrator.