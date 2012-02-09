Feb 9 Air Canada, the country's
biggest airline, reported a fourth-quarter net loss on Thursday,
as higher maintenance and fuel costs more than offset the gains
from increased passenger traffic.
The Montreal-based carrier said it had lost C$80 million, or
22 Canadian cents a share, compared with a year-earlier net
profit of C$89 million, or 27 Canadian cents a share.
Excluding one-time items, the company reported a loss of 64
Canadian cents a share.
Air Canada's smaller rival, WestJet Airlines, said
on Wednesday that it was preparing to launch a short-haul
carrier to serve smaller markets in Canada by the end of 2013.
That will further ratchet up competition between the two
airlines.