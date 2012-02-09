* Q4 net loss C$0.22/shr vs yr-ago profit of C$0.27/shr
* Adjusted loss C$0.64/shr, vs est loss of $0.49/shr
* Revenue up 3.2 pct on increased passenger traffic
* Continues to mull options for low-cost airline
* Stock slides 12.2 pct to C$1.15 in Toronto
By Susan Taylor
Feb 9 Struggling with higher fuel and
maintenance costs, Air Canada reported a
bigger than expected quarterly loss on Thursday, disappointing
investors in the wake of strong performances from fellow
Canadian and U.S. airlines.
Revenue growth did not keep pace with surging operating
costs, Canada's biggest airline said, and its battered
stock fell more than 12 percent to close at C$1.15 on Thursday,
contributing to a full-year plunge of nearly 65 percent.
"The market is worried about the long-term
implications," said independent airline consultant Robert
Kokonis. "Why can this company not make money on a sustained
basis where other carriers can?"
Canada's biggest airline skidded to a fourth-quarter
adjusted loss of 64 Canadian cents a share, worse than the
year-earlier loss of 17 Canadian cents and well off analyst
expectations of a 49 Canadian cent per share loss.
Unlike its better-performing rivals, Air Canada is
saddled with higher costs that spring from richer salaries,
benefit and pension plans, said Morningstar analyst Neal
Dihora.
"It's the same as all the other legacy carriers we talk
about around the world," said Dihora.
"We're in an environment where we have free range for
the low-cost carriers to basically pound on these guys and they
have a lower cost structure because they ... understood that the
business wasn't going to work with the old-school salaries and
rules and benefit structure."
Air Canada's results come just one day after No. 2 WestJet
Airlines topped analyst expectations as it stoked
high-yield revenue growth and kept a tight lid on costs.
"They're having to play the hand they're dealt," PI
Financial analyst Chris Murray said of Air Canada.
"It's weaker than expected based on the company and in
context of a number of U.S. peers who delivered surprisingly
strong results. It makes the gap appear wider."
Montreal-based Air Canada faces a raft of difficulties,
analysts say, including global economic uncertainty, high fuel
prices, pressure from its unions, a heavy debt load and growing
competition.
MULLING LOW-COST CARRIER OPTIONS
WestJet said on Wednesday it would launch a short-haul
airline to serve smaller markets in Canada by the end of 2013,
further ratcheting up competition between the two airlines.
Air Canada needs to "step up our game," Chief Operating
Officer Duncan Dee said in an interview with Reuters in Beijing,
where he was taking part in a Canadian trade mission.
It was too early to speculate what effect WestJet's
short-haul service would have on Air Canada's financial results,
he said.
Air Canada said its plans for a new discount carrier to tap
the low-cost leisure market remain important.
It is now evaluating various models to operate a discount
vacation carrier, despite vocal opposition to such a plan from
labor unions that are currently holding contract talks.
The 3,000-member Air Canada Pilots Association union said
Thursday that it will hold a strike vote after talks with a
government-appointed conciliator and management failed to
produce an agreement.
The key issues are pay, pensions and Air Canada's plan to
start a low-cost carrier.
After a 21-day cooling off period ends Feb. 14, the pilots
can walk off the job after giving the airline 72 hours notice.
The pilots have been without a strike since March 31, 2011.
The company said on a conference call that it is
prepared to extend talks beyond the Feb. 14 deadline and has
told the union it will not impose a new agreement in the near
term.
The airline is also in contract talks with its mechanics,
baggage handlers and cargo agents with a conciliator, and is
holding discussions with its flight dispatchers and crew
schedulers.
BIGGER LOSS
In its fourth quarter, Air Canada reported a net loss of
C$80 million, or 22 Canadian cents a share, compared with a
year-earlier net profit of C$89 million, or 27 Canadian cents a
share.
Quarterly revenue rose 3.2 percent to C$2.7 billion.
Total operating costs rose 8 percent in the quarter, due
mainly to higher fuel costs, along with rising maintenance costs
and capacity growth.
Unit cost in the quarter, as measured by operating expense
per available seat mile, rose 4.9 percent from a year ago.
The carrier said it expects first-quarter unit costs to
climb 4 percent to 5 percent over last year, excluding fuel
expenses, reflecting a big jump in plane maintenance costs.
In the first quarter of 2012, the airline plans to increase
its system capacity by 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent above first
quarter 2011 levels. For the year, it expects system capacity to
be flat to 1.5 percent above 2011 levels.
Air Canada's more heavily traded class B shares fell 16
Canadian cents to close at C$1.15 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Thursday.