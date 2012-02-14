TORONTO Feb 14 Canadian Labour Minister Lisa Raitt urged Air Canada and its 3,000 pilots to continue negotiating for a new contract on Tuesday.

Raitt said in a statement the federal government was offering the parties a new mediator and a "six-month process to assist them in settling this dispute."

The Air Canada Pilots Association's collective agreement expired March 31, 2011.

Air Canada is now legally entitled to file 72-hours notice of its intention to impose a lockout, but Canada's biggest airline said on Monday it had no plans to do so.

The pilots will be in a legal position to give 72-hour notice of a strike once it has the results from a vote on whether pilots back a strike. Results are expected early Tuesday evening.