OTTAWA Feb 15 Air Canada and its
pilots union have agreed to submit to an extended mediation
process, meaning there will not be any disruption to service,
Labour Minister Lisa Raitt said on Wednesday.
"I have received agreement from both parties ... that they
will submit to the extended mediation process," Raitt told
Parliament. "I'm very grateful for the work that they're going
to put in, and we expect them to get a deal.
"This government is pleased to advise the Canadian public
that they can rest assured that it is business as usual at Air
Canada and there will not be any disruptions in service," Raitt
spokeswoman Ashley Kelahear added in a separate email.