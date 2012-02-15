OTTAWA Feb 15 Air Canada and its pilots union have agreed to submit to an extended mediation process, meaning there will not be any disruption to service, Labour Minister Lisa Raitt said on Wednesday.

"I have received agreement from both parties ... that they will submit to the extended mediation process," Raitt told Parliament. "I'm very grateful for the work that they're going to put in, and we expect them to get a deal.

"This government is pleased to advise the Canadian public that they can rest assured that it is business as usual at Air Canada and there will not be any disruptions in service," Raitt spokeswoman Ashley Kelahear added in a separate email.