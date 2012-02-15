* Air Canada, pilots to submit to six-month mediation
* Strike unlikely now but still possible
* Low-cost carrier's impact on jobs, wages worries union
By Randall Palmer and Susan Taylor
OTTAWA/TORONTO, Feb 15 Air Canada
and its pilots' union have agreed to submit to a six-month
mediation process, which means there will be no immediate strike
or lockout at the country's largest airline, Labour Minister
Lisa Raitt said on Wednesday.
Raitt was speaking a day after the pilots, concerned about
the impact Air Canada's plan to start a low-cost carrier would
have on their jobs and wages, voted 97 percent in favor of
giving their union a strike mandate.
"I have received agreement from both parties ... that they
will submit to the extended mediation process," Raitt told
Parliament. "I'm very grateful for the work that they're going
to put in, and we expect them to get a deal."
Raitt's spokeswoman, Ashley Kelahear, added in an email:
"This government is pleased to advise the Canadian public that
they can rest assured that it is business as usual at Air Canada
and there will not be any disruptions in service."
On Tuesday, Raitt offered six months of mediation to the two
sides, which she said were "really far apart".
Kelahear said the agreement to submit to mediation did not
mean each side was surrendering its right to give notice of a
strike or lockout during the six months. But that prospect was
highly unlikely in the short term as the mediation process gets
underway.
"Both sides have committed to reaching a resolution and both
have indicated they have no intention of taking industrial
action," Air Canada spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick said. "So in the
meantime it is business as usual."
Kelahear added: "The minister would like to thank both
parties for their commitment to the collective bargaining
process and for ensuring that a work stoppage is avoided."
The key issues for pilots, who have been without a contract
since March 31, 2011, are pay, pensions and Air Canada's
low-cost carrier plan, which it says is critical to sustained
profitability.
The Montreal-based airline said last week it was evaluating
various models for operating a discount vacation carrier.
A report in the Globe and Mail newspaper on Wednesday said
Air Canada has dedicated about 60 staff and nearly 30
consultants and lawyers to devise a plan for a low-cost airline
and was seeking a foreign airline as a minority partner in the
venture.
"We cannot comment on rumor and speculation," Fitzpatrick
told Reuters.