* Bill would precluding strike, lockout at No. 1 airline
* Back-to-work bill expected to take 2-3 days to pass
* Labor stoppage already banned while issue before tribunal
* Government says economy can't afford a work stoppage
* Pilots, mechanics union to meet labor board this week
By Randall Palmer and Nicole Mordant
OTTAWA/VANCOUVER, March 12 The Canadian
government brought in legislation on Monday to block a
strike or lockout at Air Canada in its latest move in a
week to avert a work stoppage at Canada's biggest airline.
The back-to-work bill would take two to three days to pass,
Labour Minister Lisa Raitt told CTV television, a speedy passage
after the government limited debate on the legislation. That
will ensure it is in place before Parliament breaks for a week's
vacation next week.
Last week the government prevented a simultaneous
strike and lockout at Air Canada by asking the Canada Industrial
Relations Board (CIRB) to rule whether the industrial action
would put public health and safety at risk.
Both the strike and the lockout would have started on
Monday, but were delayed at least temporarily while the CIRB
reviewed the issue.
Ottawa's decision to also push ahead with back-to-work
legislation this week means the airline will keep flying
regardless of what the CIRB decides.
Raitt, who brought in legislation twice last year to halt
strikes at Air Canada and at Canada Post, said Canada's economic
recovery would be harmed by a work stoppage at the airline.
She said the government had a duty to protect the interests
of Canadians, at least a million of whom will travel on the
airline this week during the March school break, and to look out
for employees at businesses hit by an Air Canada shutdown.
"We cannot afford this work stoppage ... The risks are too
great," Raitt said in the House of Commons.
The minister also indicated that the government was
concerned that a work stoppage could push Air Canada back into
bankruptcy. The airline, which flies to more than 180
destinations, emerged from bankruptcy protection in 2004.
"That could be the tipping point for an airline already
operating on the very edge of profitability," she said, noting
that Air Canada had already indicated that labor uncertainty
meant it had canceled flights "on a daily basis" and cargo
shipments were "suppressed".
Yves Godin, labor critic for the opposition New Democratic
Party, said Ottawa was again trampling on workers' rights and
sending a message to employers that the government will play the
role of "tough guy" for them in negotiations.
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace
Workers, which represents about 8,600 Air Canada mechanics and
baggage handlers, will meet with the CIRB on Wednesday, a union
spokesman said.
The airline's 3,000 pilots, represented by the Air Canada
Pilots Association, will have their turn on Thursday, union
President Paul Strachan said.
The machinists union had issued a strike notice to Air
Canada after its members rejected a contract agreement. The
airline said it would lock out its pilots after the two sides
failed to agree on a contract after more than a year of talks.
Air Canada shares ended down 3 percent at 92 Canadian cents
on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The airline said its
flights and services were "business as usual" on Monday.