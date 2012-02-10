Israel's El Al to receive first Boeing Dreamliner jet in August
* El Al Israel Airlines said on Sunday the first of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliners it ordered for $1.25 billion will arrive in August.
TORONTO Feb 10 The union representing technical maintenance and operation support workers at Air Canada said on Friday it reached a tentative contract agreement with the country's largest airline.
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said the proposed four-year agreement provides wage increases, improved benefits and secures a defined benefit pension fund for members, but did not specify the increases.
The tentative deal comes a day after Air Canada pilots said they would hold a strike vote after talks with a government-appointed conciliator and management failed to produce results. After a cooling-off period ends Feb. 14, the pilots can walk off the job after giving the airline 72 hours notice.
DUBAI, June 11 Shares in Qatari banks fell in early trade on Sunday after the central bank of the United Arab Emirates ordered UAE banks to be wary of any accounts they hold with six Doha-based banks.