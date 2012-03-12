OTTAWA, March 12 The Canadian House of
Commons will begin debating on Monday a government motion to
enable speedy passage of legislation to block a strike or
lockout at Air Canada , a spokesman said.
The motion to pass the Air Canada bill in a matter of hours
will be introduced shortly after midday, said Fraser Malcolm,
spokesman for the Conservative government's House leader.
The bill itself, which would preclude a work stoppage at the
country's largest airline, is expected to be introduced in the
afternoon. Last week, the government temporarily avoided a
lockout and a strike that had been set for Monday morning, by
referring the matter to the Canada Industrial Relations Board.