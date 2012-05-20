TORONTO May 19 The union representing 3,000 Air
Canada pilots said on Saturday that it had failed to reach a
contract agreement with the country's largest airline after 10
days of mediated talks, leaving the dispute in the hands of a
government arbitrator.
A federal arbitrator will now have less than 90 days to
choose between proposals submitted by the pilots and airlines,
imposing an agreement on both sides.
"To say we are disappointed would be a vast understatement,"
said Captain Jean-Marc Belanger, chair of the Master Executive
Council of the Air Canada Pilots Association.
Air Canada could not be reached immediately for comment.
Ten days of talks began in the second week of May after the
Canadian government appointed an arbitrator to resolve the
drawn-out contract dispute.
Canada's biggest airline and the Air Canada Pilots
Association have been in sporadic talks for more than a year.
The pilots have worked without a contract since March 13, 2011.
Money-losing Air Canada wants to launch a separate discount
airline that it says is crucial to its efforts to become
profitable. Unions oppose the plan, fearing that it puts their
benefits and job security at risk.
Air Canada was able to avoid major strikes by its pilots and
machinists earlier this year after the government passed a law
that prevented the two unions from striking and Air Canada from
locking union members out. The legislation sent the contract
disputes to binding arbitration. [ID: nL1E8G2PDL]
Despite the legislation, Air Canada's operations have been
hurt by wildcat strikes involving members of both unions over
the past two months. While short-lived, the strikes caused a
string of flight cancellations across the country.
Both unions have challenged the law as unconstitutional.
A federal arbitrator imposed a labor contract on Air
Canada's flight attendants in November. The attendants had voted
down the month before.
The Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents the
airline's 6,800 flight attendants, said the ruling was
disappointing.
The deal included the same hybrid defined-benefit and
defined-contribution pension plan that another arbitrator had
selected for the airline's check-in and call-center staff.