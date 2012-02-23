* Union informs airline it intends to return to talks
* Rally planned for Toronto's Pearson airport on Friday
By Susan Taylor
TORONTO, Feb 23 The union representing Air
Canada's 8,600 mechanics, baggage handlers and cargo agents said
on Thursday it has told the country's biggest airline it intends
to return to the bargaining table after its members rejected a
tentative contract agreement.
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace
Workers said on Wednesday that 65.6 percent of its members had
voted against a tentative four-year contract deal the union had
negotiated with Air Canada.
The proposed contract provided wage increases, improved
benefits and secured a defined benefit pension fund for workers.
The agreement was reached with the help of a
government-appointed conciliator, retired judge Louise Otis.
Otis will now file a report to the labor minister to
determine the next steps, Air Canada said on Wednesday, adding
that it is confident there is sufficient time for the parties to
avoid a strike or lockout.
In turning down the tentative deal, union members also voted
to give their executive a strike mandate.
"We've informed Air Canada that we intend to go back to the
bargaining table," IAMAW President Chuck Atkinson told Reuters.
"The message from our membership, with the 78 percent strike
vote, was quite clear that they're not happy with the proposal
and so therefore they've given us a mandate to return to the
table and get more."
The union said its executive will meet next week
to prepare for a return to bargaining.
Meantime, union members plan to rally at Pearson
International Airport in Toronto on Friday morning in front of
Air Canada's hangars to protest against the tentative deal.
"We're anxious to find a way to conclude a
collective agreement as soon as possible," said Air Canada
spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick.
Otis was also appointed last week as a co-mediator for talks
between Air Canada and its 3,000-member pilots union.
The Air Canada Pilots Association said it has had
one meeting with mediators Otis and Jacques Lessard, acting
director general of the Federal Mediation and Conciliation
Service, who will co-ordinate future meetings.