* Union informs airline it intends to return to talks

* Rally planned for Toronto's Pearson airport on Friday

By Susan Taylor

TORONTO, Feb 23 The union representing Air Canada's 8,600 mechanics, baggage handlers and cargo agents said on Thursday it has told the country's biggest airline it intends to return to the bargaining table after its members rejected a tentative contract agreement.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said on Wednesday that 65.6 percent of its members had voted against a tentative four-year contract deal the union had negotiated with Air Canada.

The proposed contract provided wage increases, improved benefits and secured a defined benefit pension fund for workers. The agreement was reached with the help of a government-appointed conciliator, retired judge Louise Otis.

Otis will now file a report to the labor minister to determine the next steps, Air Canada said on Wednesday, adding that it is confident there is sufficient time for the parties to avoid a strike or lockout.

In turning down the tentative deal, union members also voted to give their executive a strike mandate.

"We've informed Air Canada that we intend to go back to the bargaining table," IAMAW President Chuck Atkinson told Reuters.

"The message from our membership, with the 78 percent strike vote, was quite clear that they're not happy with the proposal and so therefore they've given us a mandate to return to the table and get more."

The union said its executive will meet next week to prepare for a return to bargaining.

Meantime, union members plan to rally at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Friday morning in front of Air Canada's hangars to protest against the tentative deal.

"We're anxious to find a way to conclude a collective agreement as soon as possible," said Air Canada spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick.

Otis was also appointed last week as a co-mediator for talks between Air Canada and its 3,000-member pilots union.

The Air Canada Pilots Association said it has had one meeting with mediators Otis and Jacques Lessard, acting director general of the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, who will co-ordinate future meetings.