OTTAWA, March 9 The Canadian government is
preparing back-to-work legislation for Air Canada so
that it can respond quickly if there is any work stoppage at the
country's biggest airline, the government said on Friday.
For now, any strike or lockout is prohibited while the
Canadian Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) considers whether a
disruption would pose a health or safety risk.
Labour Minister Lisa Raitt asked the CIRB to rule on that
matter on Thursday, averting a simultaneous strike and lockout
that could have grounded the carrier during a spring school
break, when many families travel.
The airline's machinists' union had given notice that they
would strike, and Air Canada had announced that it would lock
out its 3,000 pilots, both at one minute after midnight on March
12.