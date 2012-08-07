Aug 7 Air Canada, Canada's largest
airline, said passenger levels for July fell slightly from a
year earlier, while WestJet Airlines Ltd, the country's
No. 2 carrier, said it flew fuller planes in the month.
Air Canada said its system load factor for the month was
85.9 percent, down 0.5 percentage points from July 2011.
Calgary-based WestJet said its load factor rose to 85.3
percent from 81.6 percent a year earlier. Traffic increased 6.6
percent and capacity grew 2 percent in the month.
Air Canada shares closed at C$1.18, while those of WestJet
closed at C$16.01 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Monday was a market holiday in Canada.