CALGARY, June 4 Air Canada remains committed to entering the low-cost segment of the airline industry, possibly by starting its own low-cost carrier or through a partnership, the company's chief executive said on Monday.

A low-cost carrier will help the 75-year-old airline, which is Canada's biggest, cut costs and make it more competitive with low-cost carriers around the world, CEO Calin Rovinescu said.

"I have said repeatedly that we need to participate in this segment of the market in one manner or another. And to this end we are evaluating various low-cost business models," Rovinescu said at the airline's annual meeting in Calgary.

He said airlines such as Air Canada that have been in existence for many years have cost structures that are 30 percent to 50 percent higher than those of low-cost airlines. That gives the latter an "unquestioned ability" to capture market share.

Rovinescu said airlines around the world, including Japan Airlines, Thai Airways and Singapore Airlines, have all either opted to start their own low-cost carriers or formed partnerships with others to "defend against erosion at the mainline carrier or exploit new market opportunities, which would otherwise not be viable."