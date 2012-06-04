* Air Canada CEO says evaluating various low-cost models
* Company could start carrier or form partnership
* No time frame given for venture, which pilots oppose
* Airlines around the world have entered low-cost market
* Air Canada's stock is down 60 pct in past year
By Scott Haggett and Nicole Mordant
CALGARY/VANCOUVER June 4 Air Canada
remains committed to entering the low-cost segment of the
airline industry, possibly by starting its own low-cost carrier
or through a partnership, the company's chief executive said,
despite employee concerns about such a venture.
A low-cost carrier will help the 75-year-old airline, which
is Canada's biggest, cut costs and make it more competitive with
increasing numbers of low-cost carriers around the world, CEO
Calin Rovinescu said at the airline's annual meeting on Mon day.
"I have said repeatedly that we need to participate in this
segment of the market in one manner or another. And to this end,
we are evaluating various low-cost business models," Rovinescu
told shareholders at the meeting in Calgary.
He said there are "three or four very successful models out
there" that Air Canada is studying, including the possibility of
launching a low-cost airline to fly to leisure destinations.
"There are also "opportunities that exist on some portions of
the long haul market", he said without elaborating.
Airlines such as Air Canada that have been in existence for
many years have cost structures that are 30 percent to 50
percent higher than those of low-cost airlines, Rovinescu said.
That gives the latter an "unquestioned ability" to capture
market share.
He said airlines around the world, including Japan Airlines
, Thai Airways and Singapore Airlines
, have all either opted to start their own low-cost
carriers or formed partnerships with others to "defend against
erosion at the mainline carrier or exploit new market
opportunities, which would otherwise not be viable."
Air Canada was not intending to turn the entire airline into
a low-cost carrier, Rovinescu said. "We look at the successful
hub operators... They kept their legacy model and we certainly
intend to do that," he said.
Rovinescu declined to specify a timeline for a low-cost
venture but said the airline was taking into account ongoing
labor talks with its employees, notably its pilots, who have
come out strongly against the airline's low-cost carrier plans.
Pilots argue that as they will still have to do the same
work at a low-cost operation as they do at the main hub, they
should not be paid less.
"We obviously have been sensitive to the views of our pilots
and want to make sure that whatever timeframe we're looking at
is consistent with the discussions that are taking place in the
arbitration process," Rovinescu told reporters after the
meeting.
Relations between Air Canada and the union representing its
3,000 pilots have been strained this year as the two sides tried
and failed to negotiate a new labor agreement. The dispute is
now in the hands of a government arbitrator who will impose a
binding agreement on the two sides before the end of August.
The Air Canada Pilots Association (ACPA), which represents
the airlines pilots, also accuses the loss-making company of
"hypocrisy" and says it gives double-digit pay increases to top
executives while extolling austerity to its employees.
ACPA's president Paul Strachan told the annual meeting that
Air Canada's pilots, many of whom are shareholders, would vote
against the company's executive compensation guidelines.
Shareholders overall, however, overwhelmingly approved the
motion.
Shares in Air Canada were 1 percent weaker at 87 Canadian
cents on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The shares are down nearly
60 percent in the past year.