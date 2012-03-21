March 21 Air Canada said on Wednesday
it has identified "qualified and government approved" facilities
in Canada and the United States to replace Aveos Fleet
Performance Inc, which has performed much of Air Canada's heavy
maintenance work.
"The transition to new service providers is underway and
will have no impact on customers," Canada's biggest airline said
in a message to passengers posted on its website.
Aveos obtained bankruptcy protection on Monday and said on
Tuesday it had ceased Canadian operations.