BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser declares dividend on common shares
* Declared a dividend of $0.31 per share on common stock of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, March 24 The Canadian government on Thursday introduced legislation designed to prevent lawsuits by provinces against Air Canada over where the carrier's aircraft are serviced.
Transport Minister Marc Garneau - who announced plans for the legislation last month - said in a statement that the move would "allow Air Canada the flexibility to be competitive in a constantly evolving air transport sector". (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by W Simon)
* Wall Street recovers overnight from worst sell-off in 8 months