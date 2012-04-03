* Debt ratings lowered for Canada's No.1 airline
* Concerns about new planes, pensions cited
* Ratings outlook remains stable, Moody's says
* Shares drop 4.3 percent to 89 Canadian cents
TORONTO, April 3 Moody's Investors Service
lowered its debt ratings for Air Canada on Tuesday,
saying the airline's leverage would remain higher than expected
through 2012 because of rising fuel costs, tough competition and
a soft economy.
Shares of Canada's largest airline fell more than 4 percent
after the downgrade, which affects some $1.1 billion worth of
debt.
"We are concerned with the company's ability to absorb
higher capital expenditures for new planes and additional
funding requirements for its sizeable pension shortfalls
beginning in 2014," Darren Kirk, a Moody's vice president, said
in a release.
Moody's said Canada's No. 1 airline has good liquidity, and
that its rating outlook was stable.
Even so, it lowered Air Canada's corporate family and
probability of default ratings to Caa1 from B3, its 1st lien
senior secured rating to B2 from B1 and its 2nd lien senior
secured rating to Caa2 from Caa1.
The firm said Air Canada's capital expenditure has been low
in recent years but will rise in 2014 when its first Boeing 787
Dreamliners arrive.
Moody's said it believed the airline's pension solvency
deficit was more than C$4 billion ($4 billion) as of January 1,
2012. In its last quarterly results, Air Canada said the
solvency deficit was C$2.2 billion as of January 1, 2011.
Air Canada declined to comment.