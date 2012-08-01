Aug 1 Air Canada has heightened security precautions after a passenger on a flight bound for Toronto earlier this week discovered a needle in a catered sandwich, the company said on Wednesday.

"We can confirm that we received a report from a passenger who found what appears to be a sewing needle in a pre-prepared sandwich on board our flight from Victoria, B.C. (British Columbia) to Toronto on July 30," Air Canada spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick said.

The airline and law enforcement authorities have launched on investigation into the security breach on Monday's flight. The catering service responsible for the in-flight food was immediately contacted about the incident.

"We are working closely with our caterers to ensure heightened security measures have been put in place," Fitzpatrick said. "Safety is always our top priority so we are taking this matter very seriously."

No other needles have been found aboard Air Canada flights, Fitzpatrick said, declining to identify the catering services the airline uses.

This is the second incident involving needles in airplane food in the past month. On July 14, sewing needles were found in food on four Delta flights from Amsterdam to the United States, injuring one passenger.

Flights to Minneapolis, Seattle and Atlanta from the Netherlands had sandwiches that contained needles, provided by Amsterdam catering company Gate Gourmet. One person flying to Minneapolis was injured but declined treatment.