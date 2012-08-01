Aug 1 Air Canada has heightened
security precautions after a passenger on a flight bound for
Toronto earlier this week discovered a needle in a catered
sandwich, the company said on Wednesday.
"We can confirm that we received a report from a passenger
who found what appears to be a sewing needle in a pre-prepared
sandwich on board our flight from Victoria, B.C. (British
Columbia) to Toronto on July 30," Air Canada spokesman Peter
Fitzpatrick said.
The airline and law enforcement authorities have launched on
investigation into the security breach on Monday's flight. The
catering service responsible for the in-flight food was
immediately contacted about the incident.
"We are working closely with our caterers to ensure
heightened security measures have been put in place,"
Fitzpatrick said. "Safety is always our top priority so we are
taking this matter very seriously."
No other needles have been found aboard Air Canada flights,
Fitzpatrick said, declining to identify the catering services
the airline uses.
This is the second incident involving needles in airplane
food in the past month. On July 14, sewing needles were found in
food on four Delta flights from Amsterdam to the United States,
injuring one passenger.
Flights to Minneapolis, Seattle and Atlanta from the
Netherlands had sandwiches that contained needles, provided by
Amsterdam catering company Gate Gourmet. One person flying to
Minneapolis was injured but declined treatment.