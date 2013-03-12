OTTAWA, March 12 Air Canada won an
extension on Tuesday of the cap on its special payments to erase
its sizeable pension fund deficit, but will have to make higher
payments than it originally requested.
Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said in a statement the
airline, which had sought to limit its special payments to C$150
million ($145.6 million) a year for 10 years, would have to pay
at least that amount annually but would also have to make sure
it put in C$1.4 billion over seven years.
Executive compensation will only be allowed to grow at the
rate of inflation, special bonuses will be prohibited and limits
will be imposed on executive incentive plans.