TORONTO, March 20 The union that represents Air
Canada's pilots said on Tuesday that it had launched a
court challenge of legislation passed last week to block a
strike or lockout at the airline.
In an application filed on Monday, the pilots asked an
Ontario court to rule that the act violates their right to
collective bargaining and freedom of association.
The pilots also argued that the law conflicts with their
obligations under aviation rules not to fly unless they are fit
for duty.
"The legislation attempts to override that responsibility
and compel pilots to fly by threatening them with fines of up to
$1,000 if they do not report for duty," Paul Strachan, president
of the Air Canada Pilots Association, said in a statement.
The law sent two separate contract disputes, including one
with the pilots, to binding arbitration, averting a simultaneous
strike and lockout that could have grounded Canada's biggest
airline.