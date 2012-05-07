May 7 Air Canada and the union
representing its 3,000 pilots will start 10 days of talks on
Thursday under a Canadian government-appointed arbitrator,
according to an internal pilots memo, in a final effort to agree
on a new labor contract.
If they fail to reach an agreement in that time-frame,
arbitrator Douglas Stanley has less than 90 days to choose
either the pilots' or the airline's offer, whichever he deems
best, and impose it on both sides.
Air Canada and the Air Canada Pilots Association (ACPA) have
been in on-again, off-again talks for more than a year.
Fractious relations almost provoked an Air Canada lock-out of
the pilots, while some of the pilots held an illegal strike last
month.
"A negotiated settlement is by far the best option for both
parties," said Captain Jean-Marc Belanger, chairman of the
master executive council of ACPA, in a memo obtained by Reuters.
ACPA declined to comment. Air Canada could not immediately
be reached for comment.
Pilots have been without a contract since March, 31 2011.
Loss-making Air Canada wants to set up a discount airline to
help it cut costs and boost revenue. Its unions oppose the plan,
fearing that their benefits and job security could be at risk.
The Canadian parliament passed a law in March that sent
separate disputes with the pilots and with its machinists to
binding arbitration. That prevents the machinists from striking,
and the airline from locking out the pilots.