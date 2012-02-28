Feb 28 Pilots at Air Canada said
on Tuesday they have asked the federal labor minister to appoint
a new co-mediator to assist in their contract talks with the
country's biggest airline after an incumbent resigned.
The Air Canada Pilots Association (ACPA) has sent a letter
to Labour Minister Lisa Raitt asking for a replacement for
retired Judge Louise Otis who has resigned from the post, ACPA
president Paul Strachan said.
"Our main concern is that we have a respected, seasoned
mediator from the labor relations community," Strachan said.
Air Canada and its 3,000 pilots are in a position to call a
lockout or a strike but agreed earlier this month to continue
labor negotiations with the help of government-appointed
mediators.
The pilots have been without a labor contract since March
31, 2011.
Raitt said in a statement that she regretted Otis's
resignation but said the services of the Federal Mediation and
Conciliation Service remain available to help the two sides
reach a deal.
The other mediator in the talks is Jacques Lessard, acting
director-general of the federal mediation agency.