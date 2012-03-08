Air Canada plane makes emergency landing without injuries in Seattle
SEATTLE An Air Canada jet made an emergency landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Thursday and passengers were safely evacuated, according to an airport spokesman.
OTTAWA, March 8 Air Canada has given its pilots union a deadline of noon (1700 GMT) on Thursday to accept its contract offer, a senior executive of the company said on Thursday.
"We have given the pilots a best and final offer and have given them until noon today to accept the offer," Duncan Dee, Air Canada's chief operating officer told Reuters in an email.
The Air Canada Pilots Association is in a legal position to strike, and Air Canada can lock them out, but both must give 72 hours' notice.
SEATTLE An Air Canada jet made an emergency landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Thursday and passengers were safely evacuated, according to an airport spokesman.
OTTAWA Canada on Wednesday unveiled plans for one of the biggest hikes in military spending in its recent history, acting less than two weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump demanded that NATO members ramp up defense expenditures.