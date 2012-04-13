TORONTO, April 13 Air Canada said on
Friday it had delayed and canceled some flights after what it
described as "illegal job action" by some of its pilots.
The airline, Canada's largest, has been in dispute with a
number of unions, including the one representing its pilots. It
urged customers to check the status of their flights before
leaving for the airport.
"Due to illegal job action by some Air Canada pilots, Air
Canada is experiencing delays and some cancellations of flights
today," it said in a statement on its website. "Air Canada is
making every effort to re-accommodate affected customers on
alternate flights."