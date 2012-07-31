* Five-year agreement will run until April 1, 2016
* Air Canada says pact preserves compensation, benefits
* Air Canada CEO says gives airline flexibility to compete
* Pilots union condemns decision, says pilots disillusioned
* Labor minister welcomes agreement for economic stability
By Nicole Mordant
VANCOUVER, July 30 A Canadian
government-appointed arbitrator chose to enforce Air Canada's
final offer over one proposed by the union representing
its 3,000 pilots, ending a long and bitter contract dispute but
angering the pilots.
Air Canada, Canada's biggest airline, said on Monday the
agreement preserved compensation and benefits for its pilots
near the top of industry levels and helped to ensure the
sustainability of the company's defined benefit pension fund.
"At the same time, it provides the company with the
necessary flexibility to compete effectively in the current
industry environment," Air Canada Chief Executive Calin
Rovinescu said in a statement.
The Air Canada Pilots Association (ACPA), which has been in
on-off talks with Air Canada for more than a year, was swift to
condemn the decision by arbitrator Douglas Stanley and suggested
that it may affect the safety of the airline as pilots are
disillusioned and distracted.
"Air Canada pilots are angry at the way they have been
treated by the government and their employer," ACPA said in a
statement.
"The safety and professionalism that passengers expect from
Air Canada pilots have been put at risk by a corporate culture
that refuses to recognize or value our contributions," it said.
A key issue in the talks was money-losing Air Canada's
desire to launch a separate discount airline, which it says is
crucial to future profitability. Pilots strongly oppose the
plan, fearing it puts their job security and benefits at risk.
Pilots rejected a tentative labor agreement reached by its
union with the carrier in May 2011, largely because it proposed
the creation of a low-cost airline subsidiary.
ACPA president Paul Strachan said the new contract did make
mention of a low-cost operation, but did not give further
details. He said the agreement also included terms increasing
the number of flight hours per month for pilots from a maximum
of 90 hours to 118 hours.
"We're taking a step decades back in time in terms of
allowable flight time here," he said in an interview.
Air Canada said it would not comment further on details of
the new five-year agreement, which will run until April 1, 2016,
while it was discussing it with its employees.
The previous agreement expired on March 31, 2011.
"With the final offer selection announced, I expect that
more details will begin to emerge from Air Canada regarding its
previously announced intention to start a low-cost carrier
operation," said Robert Kokonis, managing director of AirTrav
Inc, an airline consulting company.
BINDING ARBITRATION
Canadian Labour Minister Lisa Raitt appointed Stanley in May
after the Canadian government halted in March a planned work
stoppage at Air Canada sparked by the airline's decision to lock
out its pilots after negotiations failed to reach a deal.
The government, arguing that a shut down of Air Canada would
harm Canada's fragile economic recovery, passed legislation to
prevent Air Canada's pilots, as well as its mechanics and
baggage handlers, from striking and the airline from locking
them out.
That legislation sent contract disputes for the two unions
to binding arbitration.
"I respect the decision made by Mr. Stanley and am glad that
the dispute between Air Canada and the ACPA has reached a
conclusion that will ensure stability for the economy, and
Canadians," Raitt said in a statement.
Despite the government intervention, Air Canada's operations
were hurt by wildcat strikes involving members of both unions in
March and April. The short-lived strikes caused a string of
flight cancellations across the country.
Both unions have challenged the government law as
unconstitutional.
The arbitrator's decision on the pilots' contract follows a
separate ruling June 17, in which an arbitrator chose to enforce
Air Canada's final offer, rather than a union-proposed offer,
for 8,600 mechanics, baggage handlers and cargo agents.
ACPA said federally imposed arbitration could not bring
about the "energized and motivated professional pilot group Air
Canada needs to succeed."
"Instead, arbitration has imposed work rules that will cost
many pilots their jobs, demoralize the rest and kick other
important issues years down the road, where they will fester and
undermine any effort to achieve positive culture change at our
airline," ACPA president Paul Strachan and chairman Jean-Marc
Belanger said in a statement.