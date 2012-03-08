Air Canada plane makes emergency landing without injuries in Seattle
SEATTLE An Air Canada jet made an emergency landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Thursday and passengers were safely evacuated, according to an airport spokesman.
OTTAWA, March 8 Air Canada and its pilots union are currently in a meeting despite the airline's having given notice that it intends to lock them out on Monday at 12:01 a.m. eastern time, a source close to the talks said early on Thursday afternoon.
Air Canada had given the 3,000 pilots until noon on Thursday to accept what it said was its best and final offer. The pilots union will hold a membership vote on the offer, but union has recommended it be rejected.
OTTAWA Canada on Wednesday unveiled plans for one of the biggest hikes in military spending in its recent history, acting less than two weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump demanded that NATO members ramp up defense expenditures.