OTTAWA, April 13 Air Canada should have
a decision within hours on whether it will win a
cease-and-desist order against its pilots for what it calls an
illegal industrial action, the Canada Industrial Relations Board
(CIRB) said on Friday.
Air Canada made an application to the board to declare the
pilots' action an unlawful strike, and a case management
conference call was taking place on Friday afternoon with the
airline and the Air Canada Pilots Association, CIRB Executive
Director Ginette Brazeau said.
"The panel is deliberating on that," she said, adding that
the parties should hear its decision within hours. Air Canada
canceled at least 30 flights on Friday, after a number of pilots
reportedly called in sick even though they were fit to fly.