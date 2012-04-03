* Airline required to have Montreal repair center
* Requirement is part of 1988 privatization law
* Province gives airline 10 days to show compliance
* Concern triggered by contractor's Montreal facility
* Legal action threatened if response is inadequate
April 3 Quebec's attorney general said on
Tuesday he had notified Air Canada of its legal obligation to
keep a maintenance center operating in the province and would
take legal action if he did not receive a satisfactory response
from the country's No.1 airline.
The province said in March it was considering legal action
against Air Canada to keep a Montreal aircraft maintenance
facility open. Its concern follows the closure of th e facility,
o perated by an important Air Canada contractor.
"This morning, in my role as attorney general of Quebec, I
gave Air Canada formal notice with regards to its obligations
and asked it to let me know - in a detailed, explicit and
satisfactory manner - all the measures it will take to ensure
that the operational and overhaul centers of Montreal remain
there," Jean-Marc Fournier told reporters in a news conference
in Quebec City.
Fournier said Air Canada had 10 days to respond. He did not
say exactly what sort of legal action could be in the offing
after that.
Aveos Fleet Performance Inc, once part of Air Canada's own
maintenance unit, obtained creditor protection and laid off all
of its 2,600 Canadian employees in March, including about 1,700
workers in Montreal.
The Air Canada Public Participation Act, the law that has
governed Air Canada's operations since its 1988 privatization,
stipulates that the airline must maintain overhaul centers in
Montreal; Winnipeg, Manitoba; and Mississauga, Ontario.
"We have received the demand letter, and Air Canada is in
full compliance with all aspects of the Air Canada Public
Participation Act," said the airline's spokesman Peter
Fitzpatrick in an email.
Air Canada argues that it has more than 2,000 in-house
maintenance employees across the country, including in the
required centers, and that is sufficient to meet the location
requirement. Testifying before a parliamentary committee last
week, a federal Department of Justice official broadly backed
that interpretation.
Fournier disagreed. He also said that when Air Canada was
privatized, the company assured legislators that the work done
by Aveos would remain in Montreal.
"It was in this context that the law was adopted," he said.