OTTAWA Feb 14 Canada's labor minister said on Tuesday a strike by pilots at Air Canada could harm the economy and urged the country's largest airline and the union to resolve their dispute.

"Our government believes that a work stoppage at Air Canada is contrary to the best interests of hardworking Canadians, Canadian companies and, already, to the fragile economy," Labour Minister Lisa Raitt said in the House of Commons.

"The best solution is the one that the parties find for themselves," she said.