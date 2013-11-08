(Corrects 4th paragraph to say Air Canada raised the lower end
of its forecast for "capacity growth", not the upper end of its
forecast for "capacity")
Nov 8 Air Canada's third-quarter profit
handily beat analysts' estimates as a key measure of costs fell
and the company, which launched a discount airline earlier this
year, forecast higher capacity for the year.
Apart from launching the low-cost Rouge carrier, Air Canada
has beefed up its international network and boosted capacity to
fend off intensifying competition.
The company expects its system capacity, as measured by
available seat miles, to increase in the range of 3-4 percent in
the fourth quarter.
Air Canada also raised the lower end of its full-year
forecast for capacity growth. It expects capacity to grow
2.0-2.5 percent for the year, compared with its previous
forecast of 1.5-2.5 percent.
The company said last month that its cost control measures
were having a better-than-expected impact.
The company's cost per available seat mile (CASM) - the cost
incurred to fly a single seat one mile - fell 3.4 percent in the
third quarter.
CASM excludes fuel, the cost of ground packages at Air
Canada Vacations and special items, Air Canada said.
Air Canada expects the cost, a key industry measure, to
decrease 2-3 percent in the fourth quarter, from a year-ago.
The company's main domestic rival, WestJet Airlines Ltd
, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit
earlier this week as costs fell.
Adjusted net income jumped 59.4 percent to C$365 million
($349 million), or C$1.29 per share, beating the average analyst
estimate of C$1.03 per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Net income fell 17 percent to C$299 million, or C$1.05 per
share, from C$359 million, or C$1.28 per share.
($1 = 1.0448 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)