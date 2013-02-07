Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
Feb 7 Reuters) - Air Canada, Canada's biggest airline, reported a fourth-quarter operating profit, helped by tighter cost control.
Operating income was C$46 million ($46.15 million) during the quarter, compared with an operating loss of C$98 million a year earlier.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.