* Phoenix Tower International acquires 202 wireless communication tower sites from Digicel in El Salvador
Aug 7 Air Canada reported a nearly three-fold jump in second-quarter operating profit and a sharply lower net loss.
Operating income for Canada's largest airline rose to C$174 million ($167.7 million) from C$63 million a year earlier.
The company's net loss narrowed to C$23 million, or 9 Canadian cents per share, from C$161 million, or 59 Canadian cents per share.
* Hyduke Energy Services Inc announces the closing of the acquisition of Avalanche Metal Industries Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Routemaster acquires Royalty Portfolio Interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: