UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate confirms Acosta to head Labor Dept
WASHINGTON, April 27 R. Alexander Acosta was confirmed on Thursday by the U.S. Senate to head the Labor Department, making him the first Hispanic member of President Donald Trump's cabinet.
Aug 7 Air Canada, the country's largest airline, posted a quarterly profit compared with a loss a year earlier, helped by a C$41 million ($37.5 million) tax gain and a strong performance at its low-cost carrier, Rouge.
The Montreal-based carrier posted a net profit of C$223 million, or 75 Canadian cents per share, for the three months ended of June 30, compared with a net loss of C$23 million, or 9 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. ($1 = C$1.0923) (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
MEXICO CITY, April 27 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, posted a 6.1 percent year-on-year rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, while warning it was unclear how recent factors threatening to dampen consumer confidence would play out.