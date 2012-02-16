* New deal keeps 40 pct of jobs in Montreal

* Union says another tentative agreement struck

* Three remaining labor deals await ratification

* Air Canada and pilots have agreed to 6-month mediation

TORONTO, FEB 16 Air Canada's in-flight crew schedulers said on Thursday they have ratified a new four-year contract that keeps 40 percent of their jobs in Montreal, rather than moving all the positions to Toronto as previously proposed.

The new contract comes as Air Canada and its pilot union have agreed to a six-month mediation process, which Canada's labour minister is confident will result in a deal..

The Canadian Auto Workers union, which represents the 76 Montreal-based schedulers, said the contract includes wage increases of 2 percent in each of the first three years and 3 percent in the fourth year.

Relocation was delayed until March 2016 from March 2014 and voluntary separation packages were negotiated for workers who do not want to move to Toronto.

The changes are retroactive to May 23, 2011, and the contract runs to March 22, 2015.

Air Canada still has three other labor deals that have not yet been ratified.

A group of 46 unionized flight operations crew schedulers said on Thursday they had reached a tentative agreement with the airline and will hold a ratification meeting Feb. 17. The Montreal-based workers gave the Canadian Auto Workers union a strike mandate weeks ago.

Air Canada also reached an agreement with the union representing its 74 Toronto flight dispatchers on Sunday and a deal with its biggest union, representing about 8,500 mechanics, baggage handlers, cargo agents and purchasing agents, last Friday.