* New deal keeps 40 pct of jobs in Montreal
* Union says another tentative agreement struck
* Three remaining labor deals await ratification
* Air Canada and pilots have agreed to 6-month mediation
TORONTO, FEB 16 Air Canada's
in-flight crew schedulers said on Thursday they have ratified a
new four-year contract that keeps 40 percent of their jobs in
Montreal, rather than moving all the positions to Toronto as
previously proposed.
The new contract comes as Air Canada and its pilot union
have agreed to a six-month mediation process, which Canada's
labour minister is confident will result in a
deal..
The Canadian Auto Workers union, which represents the 76
Montreal-based schedulers, said the contract includes wage
increases of 2 percent in each of the first three years and 3
percent in the fourth year.
Relocation was delayed until March 2016 from March 2014 and
voluntary separation packages were negotiated for workers who do
not want to move to Toronto.
The changes are retroactive to May 23, 2011, and the
contract runs to March 22, 2015.
Air Canada still has three other labor deals that
have not yet been ratified.
A group of 46 unionized flight operations crew
schedulers said on Thursday they had reached a tentative
agreement with the airline and will hold a ratification meeting
Feb. 17. The Montreal-based workers gave the Canadian Auto
Workers union a strike mandate weeks ago.
Air Canada also reached an agreement with the union
representing its 74 Toronto flight dispatchers on Sunday and a
deal with its biggest union, representing about 8,500 mechanics,
baggage handlers, cargo agents and purchasing agents, last
Friday.